BAGHDAD, Sept 25 Zain Iraq, the country's
biggest mobile phone firm, said on Sunday it was moving forward
in the process to be listed on the local bourse after it missed
an Aug. 31 deadline for offering its shares.
The operator, a unit of Kuwait's Zain , said it
would soon list 25 percent of its shares on the Iraq Stock
Exchange, in line with a requirement of the $1.25 billion
licence it secured in 2007.
"The company would like to mention that it has finished a
lap in the process of changing into a shareholder company," Zain
said in an announcement in several local newspapers.
"It will inform the citizens through the available media
means on the dates of the public offering and its conditions."
Iraq did not have a mobile phone industry under Saddam
Hussein but the business has grown rapidly since the 2003
U.S.-led invasion that toppled the former dictator and is one of
the few regional markets offering double-digit subscriber
growth.
There are now around 23 million mobile phone subscribers in
the country, according to the Communications and Media
Commission (CMC), which regulates telecommunications in Iraq.
The other two main mobile operators, Asiacell, an affiliate
of Qatar Telecom , and Korek, part-owned by France
Telecom , are also bound by their licences to list 25
percent of their shares in the local market.
But all three phone firms have yet to change from limited to
shareholding companies, a key requirement and the first main
step towards going public on the local bourse.
Zain said big international banks, including America's
Citibank, a unit of Citigroup , and France's BNP Paribas
, were involved in the assessment of Zain.
In order to list, the value of each mobile phone company
needs to be evaluated by banks.
Zain said placing its shares on the local bourse would give
it the opportunity to later list on a stock market elsewhere.
