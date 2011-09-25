* Mobile operator to list 25 percent of shares

* Three major firms missed contractual deadline

BAGHDAD, Sept 25 Zain Iraq, the country's biggest mobile phone firm, said on Sunday it was moving forward in the process to be listed on the local bourse after it missed an Aug. 31 deadline for offering its shares.

The operator, a unit of Kuwait's Zain , said it would soon list 25 percent of its shares on the Iraq Stock Exchange, in line with a requirement of the $1.25 billion licence it secured in 2007.

"The company would like to mention that it has finished a lap in the process of changing into a shareholder company," Zain said in an announcement in several local newspapers.

"It will inform the citizens through the available media means on the dates of the public offering and its conditions."

Iraq did not have a mobile phone industry under Saddam Hussein but the business has grown rapidly since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled the former dictator and is one of the few regional markets offering double-digit subscriber growth.

There are now around 23 million mobile phone subscribers in the country, according to the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), which regulates telecommunications in Iraq.

The other two main mobile operators, Asiacell, an affiliate of Qatar Telecom , and Korek, part-owned by France Telecom , are also bound by their licences to list 25 percent of their shares in the local market.

But all three phone firms have yet to change from limited to shareholding companies, a key requirement and the first main step towards going public on the local bourse.

Zain said big international banks, including America's Citibank, a unit of Citigroup , and France's BNP Paribas , were involved in the assessment of Zain.

In order to list, the value of each mobile phone company needs to be evaluated by banks.

Zain said placing its shares on the local bourse would give it the opportunity to later list on a stock market elsewhere. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Serena Chaudhry, Greg Mahlich)