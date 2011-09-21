* Baghdad sees role for U.S. training presence after 2011
* Tricky talks on legal protections underway
* Experiment in democracy "was worth all the sacrifices"
By Alistair Lyon
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Iraq will need U.S. military
trainers even after American combat troops leave this year,
ending a mission that began with the 2003 invasion to topple
Saddam Hussein, Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said.
He ruled out any renewal or extension of a 2008 agreement
under which the remaining 43,000 U.S. troops are due to
withdraw from Iraq by the end of 2011.
"The discussions are on whether there is a need for a
training agreement between Iraq and the U.S. especially as Iraq
is planning to buy American weapons, F-16s, other armaments,"
Zebari told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
"Definitely we as a country need these trainers and experts
to help and support the Iraqi security capabilities," he said.
U.S. requirements for legal protections for any future
military presence would need approval by Iraq's parliament, a
politically delicate problem for Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
"At the end of this year, America's military operation in
Iraq will be over," U.S. President Barack Obama told the United
Nations on Wednesday.
"We will have a normal relationship with a sovereign
nation. ... That equal partnership will be strengthened by our
support for Iraq -- for its government and security forces, for
its people and their aspirations."
Zebari, speaking on Tuesday night, said: "Every country in
the region is watching this with interest and concern."
He said Turkey and Iran had stepped up military attacks on
Kurdish rebels operating from Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.
"That's another reason the Iraqi government needs this
continued (U.S.) support at least to deter this regional
intervention," added Zebari, who is himself a Kurd.
He said sustained Iranian and Turkish air strikes were not
commensurate with any threat from the groups they targeted, and
were perhaps meant to test U.S. and Iraqi reactions. "It has
something to do with the broader regional politics of Iraq in
the aftermath of the American withdrawal," he suggested.
SHI'ITE CLERIC
Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose powerful
faction serves in Maliki's government, fiercely opposes any
foreign troop presence in Iraq, a stance shared publicly by
Iran.
But Zebari said Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had
suggested to him in a discussion of the issue that Tehran would
not be averse to a continued U.S. role.
"They have built this tree, they should water it, they
should nourish it, they should not just pack and go," Zebari
quoted Ahmadinejad as saying.
In addition to training for air and naval defenses, he
said, Iraqi security forces still need the stills to face down
Sunni and Shi'ite militants still capable of carrying out
lethal attacks.
Zebari, visiting New York for the U.N. General Assembly,
said Iraq's recovery was not complete, but was on the right
path toward a stable, democratic, federal form of government.
"What we see these days in the Arab world, the Muslim
world, the Middle East, showed that the Iraqi experiment in
democracy was worth all the sacrifices by American, other
coalition forces and first and foremost the people of Iraq
themselves," he said.
Zebari, a man who rarely sees the glass less than half
full, said Iraq's transition had not been "tidy, disciplined or
easy" but it had avoided descending into the widely predicted
risks of civil war, territorial break-up or sectarian warfare.
He criticized similar dire warnings of chaos, division and
extremism that some commentators are applying to Arab countries
now in the throes of revolt against authoritarian rulers.
Zebari, who said a Western no-fly zone declared in northern
Iraq after the 1991 Gulf war had saved his own life, argued
that Iraq's experience and now that of Libya had vindicated the
idea of international intervention to protect civilians.
He said Iraq has been approached by Libya, Egypt and
Tunisia to learn from Baghdad's transition efforts, involving
an interim government, a new constitution and elections.
Zebari said international intervention was far trickier in
the case of Syria because of its geopolitical position, which
had an impact on Iraq, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinians.
"But change in Syria from all the evidence we see is bound
to happen," he said of a six-month-old revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad, whose father was a Baathist rival of Saddam.
"I believe the situation in Syria is a question of time."
