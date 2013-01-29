BASRA, Iraq Jan 29 A group led by Italy's Eni is in final talks with Iraq to cut the production target of Zubair oilfield to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd, a senior Iraqi oil official said, a move which could lead to a downsizing of the country's output goals.

Iraq also is close to a final deal with Royal Dutch Shell to cut the final production target of Majnoon oilfield to 1.2 million bpd from 1.8 million bpd, head of the state-run South Oil Co., Dhiya Jaffar told Reuters on Tuesday.

The OPEC member's oil exports from its southern oilfields are at 2.084 million barrels per day so far, higher than the 2.02 million bpd exported last month, he said.