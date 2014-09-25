Sept 25 New York City Police Commission William Bratton said on Thursday that the department boosted police presence on subways and city streets after the Iraqi prime minister's warning of a potential threat to transit systems from Islamist militants.

Even so, Bratton and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to reassure New Yorkers that there was no specific, credible threat to the subway system or the city in general.

"We are convinced New Yorkers are safe," de Blasio said at a press conference at a lower Manhattan subway station. (Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler)