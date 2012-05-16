NEW YORK May 16 Widely watched value investor William Ackman touted retailer JC Penney as his top investment idea on Wednesday, one day after the company reported disappointing earnings and its share price sank.

Ackman spoke at the Ira Sohn investment conference where he has been an annual guest for many years. His record for discussing winners has been strong. Last year's pick, Family Dollar Stores, delivered double digit returns.

Ackman acknowledged Penney's low sales and high expenses to laughs from the audience but insisted that talented management can effect a turnaround. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)