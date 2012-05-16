NEW YORK May 16 Hedge fund manager David
Einhorn, whose investment picks are closely watched, raced
through a list of the companies he likes and has concerns about
including Apple Inc and Martin Marietta
Materials.
Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, said that Apple is
still penetrating markets and noted that once a customer has one
Apple product they are sure to want another.
He also said that Martin Marietta Materials has benefited
form a one-time stimulus and is overvalued.
Einhorn joked that he feels he is not missing much for not
being invested in China.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)