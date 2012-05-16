BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
NEW YORK May 16 Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the world's most widely watched credit investors, recommended betting against computer company Apple Inc, retailer Nordstrom Inc and the main U.S. stock index, the Standard & Poor's 500.
The Nordstrom stock "looks like death," said Gundlach, who runs $34 billion DoubleLine Capital.
He likes natural gas and Spain's main stock index. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01