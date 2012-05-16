NEW YORK May 16 Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the world's most widely watched credit investors, recommended betting against computer company Apple Inc, retailer Nordstrom Inc and the main U.S. stock index, the Standard & Poor's 500.

The Nordstrom stock "looks like death," said Gundlach, who runs $34 billion DoubleLine Capital.

He likes natural gas and Spain's main stock index. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss)