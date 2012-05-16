NEW YORK May 16 Larry Robbins, founder of
Glenview Capital Management, is bullish on Tenet Healthcare Corp
. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kolatch, founder of Redwood Capital
Management, is recommending buying Argentine government debt.
Once a year, top hedge managers get together at a charitable
event to raise money for pediatric cancer research, by sharing
their "best ideas" with hundreds of wealthy investors who pay
thousands of dollars to rub shoulders with them.
The Sohn Investment Conference, held this year at Avery
Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, features some of the $2 trillion
hedge fund industry's best-known managers, including David
Einhorn, John Paulson, Bill Ackman, Jeffrey Gundlach and
Philippe Lafont.
The event features 14 hedge fund managers and market
commentaries who share their best investment views and picks,
with no more than 15 minutes on each presentation. The
conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a trader who died of
cancer. The first conference was held in 1996.
In recent years, the conference has become a closely-watched
event by traders on Wall Street and hedge funds who often jump
on the shares of stocks that get selected as "best ideas." Last
year, Twitter was on fire with live tweets from investors and
traders attending the conference.
But investors should be mindful that sometimes a manager's
"best idea" is nothing more than a one-day trade.
For instance, Einhorn, who called for the ouster of
Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer at last
year's conference, is backing away from the giant software
company. From the end of last year to the end of the first
quarter, Einhorn's Greenlight Capital slashed its stake in
Microsoft roughly in half.
A recent analysis by the hedge fund industry publication AR
found that roughly half of the 62 stock picks mentioned as "best
ideas" at last year's conference are trading lower over the past
12 months.
Here are summaries of "best ideas" offered by some of this
year's featured speakers:
KOLATCH
The Redwood Capital founder said he likes Argentine debt
because the South American nation "has even less leverage than
meets the eye." The specific debt he is buying are
euro-dominated Argentine bonds that come due in 2033 with a
yield to maturity of 15 percent.
He added, the nation's balance sheet has improved
significantly through "rapid growth and a market-imposed fiscal
discipline."
ROBBINS
The Glenview Capital founder said he likes some hospital
stocks like Tenet. But at the same time he his shorting
utilities, specifically mentioning ITC Holdings Corp.
DWIGHT ANDERSON
The Osparie Management founder said he is long Westlake
Chemical because he is betting palladium prices will
rise more than platinum.
