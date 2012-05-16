NEW YORK May 16 Jonathan Kolatch of $4 billion
investment adviser Redwood Capital, is bullish on Argentina's
sovereign debt, he said at the annual Sohn Investment Conference
in New York on Wednesday.
Kolatch said Argentina's balance sheet has improved
significantly through "rapid growth and a market-imposed fiscal
discipline."
Kolatch, who was previously head of credit arbitrage at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, said his firm has bought
euro-denominated Argentinian sovereign bonds set to mature in
2033 trading at 57 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)