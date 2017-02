NEW YORK May 16 Fund manager Philippe Laffont, whose Coatue Capital Management often likes technology stocks, said on Wednesday that Equinix Inc is a small stock that could pay off big.

He also likes Virgin Media Inc, touting its top broadband network.

Laffont was speaking at the annual Ira Sohn Conference, where top managers offer their best investing ideas.

(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)