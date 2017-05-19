BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.
Shareholders Banco Bradesco SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco do Brasil SA's insurance unit BB Seguridade Participações SA said in regulatory filings the IPO should include a secondary offering of shares in which current shareholders can sell part of their stakes. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)