SAO PAULO Aug 21 Shareholders of re-insurer IRB
Brasil RE SA have decided to file for permission from Brazil's
CVM securities regulator to hold a share offering, Banco
Bradesco SA said in a securities filing on Friday.
Banco do Brasil has a stake of about 20 percent in Rio de
Janeiro-based IRB Brasil. The federal government has a 27
percent stake, while state-run Banco do Brasil also has about 20
percent and Itau Unibanco SA about 15 percent.
IRB Brasil, formerly a state monopoly, has been preparing an
initial public offering as part of its strategy to grow more
aggressively in Latin America and Africa.
