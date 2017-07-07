SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA,
Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an
initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding
to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
Shareholders including Brazil's Fundo de Garantia de
Operações de Crédito Educativo, BB Seguros Participações SA,
Bradesco Seguros SA and Itaú Seguros SA will sell some of their
stakes in IRB Brasil as part of the IPO, a prospectus posted on
the website of securities industry watchdog CVM showed.
The investment-banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA will
underwrite the offering, alongside those of Banco do Brasil SA,
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Others include
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, bank of America Corp and Banco Brasil
Plural SA, the prospectus showed.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Trott)