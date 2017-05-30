BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
SAO PAULO May 30 The Brazilian federal government will be among the shareholders selling some or all of its stakes in IRB Brasil Resseguros SA through an initial public offering, according to documents filed with securities regulator CVM on Tuesday.
State-owned fund FGEDUC, which serves as a guarantor of subsidized college loans, will unload an undisclosed amount of IRB's common shares, the documents showed, joining the insurance units of Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
Bradesco's investment banking unit will be the lead underwriter of the transaction, alongside Banco Brasil Plural SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)
* Sangamo therapeutics announces pricing of $72.5 million public offering of common stock
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter said.