FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 11 hours ago

Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA's initial public offering priced at 27.24 reais ($8.64) a share on Thursday, moving a less-than-expected 2 billion reais, according to data provided by the Brazilian Securities & Exchange.

The IPO moved 73.5 million shares, pricing at the bottom of the suggested range that went to 33.65 reais a share. The stocks is expected to start trading on Monday.

$1 = 3.1539 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.