BRIEF-Megaworld Corp clarifies on The Manila Times news article
* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17
MUMBAI May 5 An initial public offering of shares in India's IRB InvIT Fund to raise 50.33 billion rupees ($782 million) was subscribed 8.6 times on the closing day of the sale on Friday, in what was the country's first infrastructure investment fund IPO.
Investors bid for 2.15 billion shares, compared with 251 million shares on offer, according to stock exchange data as of 12:30 GMT.
Infrastructure investment trusts and real estate investment trusts are entities that invest in rent-yielding assets and distribute most of their income to shareholders as dividends.
IRB InvIT will own, operate and maintain a portfolio of six toll-road assets in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay down some debt.
ICICI Securities, IDFC Bank, Credit Suisse and IIFL are the banks managing the IPO.
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.