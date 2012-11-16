(Corrects paragraph 20 to add dropped words "they worry" in
quote)
* Outcry after Indian denied abortion dies in Irish hospital
* Deputy prime minister says 'deeply disturbed' by death
* Says government will urgently move to clarify rules
* Indian government says death a matter for concern
By Conor Humphries and Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, Nov 15 Ireland's government pledged on
Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after an Indian woman who
was refused a termination died from blood poisoning in an Irish
hospital.
Thousands took to the streets to protest on Wednesday after
news broke of the death of Savita Halappanavar of septicaemia
following a miscarriage 17 weeks into her pregnancy.
Activists in the overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country,
which has some of the world's most restrictive laws on abortion,
say the refusal by doctors to terminate the pregnancy earlier
may have contributed to her death.
"I was deeply disturbed yesterday by what Savita's husband
said. I don't think as a country we should allow a situation
where women's rights are put at risk in this way," Deputy Prime
Minister Eamon Gilmore told parliament on Thursday.
"There is no question of equivocation. We need to bring
legal clarity to this issue and that is what we are going to
do."
Irish law does not specify under what circumstances the
threat to the life or health of the mother is high enough to
justify a termination, leaving doctors to decide. Critics say
this means doctors' personal beliefs can play a role.
Halappanavar was admitted to hospital in severe pain on Oct.
21 and asked for a termination after doctors told her the baby
would not survive, according to her husband Praveen.
The foetus was surgically removed when its heartbeat stopped
days later, but her family believes the delay contributed to the
blood poisoning that killed Halappanavar on Oct. 28.
Praveen said he would wait for the results of an
investigation before deciding whether to sue, but that Ireland's
Roman Catholic tradition appeared to have been a factor in the
decision to deny a termination.
"I am still in shock. It is hard to believe that religion
can mean somebody's life," Praveen Halappanavar told Reuters. He
said he planned to return to Ireland from India, where he
travelled with his wife's body.
The Irish health authority (HSE) has launched an inquiry
which the health minister said must "stand up to the scrutiny of
the world." Irish media said Praveen would be interviewed.
The Indian couple were resident and working in Ireland, he
as an engineer and she as a dentist.
POLITICAL STORM
Despite a dramatic waning of the influence of the Catholic
Church, which dominated politics in Ireland until the 1980s,
successive governments have been loath to legislate on an issue
they fear could alienate conservative voters.
Fine Gael, the senior partner in Ireland's ruling coalition,
told supporters before a recent election that it would not
introduce new laws allowing abortion during its five-year term,
despite pressure from its junior partner Labour to act.
The government said it had received long-delayed
recommendations from an expert panel on introducing new rules on
abortion, and would report before the end of the month.
Four out of five Irish voters support a change in the law to
permit abortion in cases where a mother's life is at risk,
according to a recent opinion poll.
But a vocal anti-abortion minority has dominated the debate
on abortion in Ireland in the past, with campaigners arguing
that the adoption of legislation or guidelines for medical
terminations would bring in abortion through the back door.
In 1992, when challenged in the "X-case" involving a
14-year-old rape victim, the Supreme Court ruled that abortion
was permitted when the woman's life was at risk, including from
suicide. A European Court of Human Rights in 2010 ruled that
Ireland must clarify what this means in practice.
"This is exactly what the (European) court was complaining
about ... The court has not said Ireland must or must not have
abortion, they said they have to clarify circumstances," said
Ronan McCrea, a barrister and lecturer in law at University
College London.
"The vagueness ... gives excessive scope to doctors to
follow their own personal views or it means even if they want to
give the treatment, they worry they'll fall foul of the law," he
said.
Halappanavar's death has dominated debate in Ireland's
parliament since news of it broke on Wednesday. Her photograph
was spread across front pages of all Ireland's major newspapers
on Thursday, while editorials demanded action from politicians.
The fact that she is a foreign national has heightened the
government's embarrassment. The story was on the front of
several large Indian newspapers and family members were featured
on national television.
The Indian government said on Thursday it deeply regretted
Halappanavar's death. "The death of an Indian national in such
circumstances is a matter of concern," a spokesman said.
