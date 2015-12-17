BRIEF-Kuwait's National Real Estate FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.1 million dinars versus 15.4 million dinars year ago
DUBLIN Dec 17 Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan on Thursday said the most likely date for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25 percent of Allied Irish Banks would be autumn next year.
Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Noonan said the government would "press the button" on the IPO process immediately if re-elected in an election due by April 2016.
Noonan said there would be would be two windows for the IPO, either May-June or Sept-Oct, and the government was "tending towards the autumn window". (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.1 million dinars versus 15.4 million dinars year ago
* Said on Tuesday that through Deya Capital SCR SA it had sold its entire 19.75 percent stake in Flex Equipos de Descanso SA (Flex) for 59.2 million euros ($64.0 million), with capital gains of 40.7 million euros