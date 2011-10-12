BRUSSELS Oct 12 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved support of more than 700 million euros ($955 million) for the restructuring of Ireland's Quinn Insurance.

Quinn Insurance, which has 275,000 customers, was put into administration last year amid losses linked to Ireland's property collapse.

Ireland's High Court last week cleared the takeover of Quinn's Irish general insurance activities by a joint venture of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual and state-run Anglo Irish Bank , with Liberty owning a 51 percent stake in the venture.

Quinn's non-viable UK operations will be wound down

The Irish state's Insurance Compensation Fund will pay 738 million euros to Liberty, some 320 million of it immediately.

"The administrators of Quinn Insurance have worked out a plan that provides for a viable future for the healthy parts, ensured an adequate burden sharing by the shareholders and limited the distortions of competition," the EU's Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)