GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 Canada's government has had discussions with Air Canada regarding the moratorium on its "enormous" pension liabilities and a resolution on the issue is needed over the next couple of years, its finance minister said on Thursday.

The current moratorium expires in January 2014, but the estimated deficit doubled during 2011 to stand at C$4.4 billion ($4.3 billion) at the start of 2012, and there is now discussion about extending the moratorium to 2024.

"The pension liabilities are enormous so it's a challenge for the airline," Jim Flaherty told a news conference in Ireland when asked if Air Canada was in such bad shape that it would fail without a moratorium on its pension payments.

"Over the course of the next couple of years there needs to be a resolution of the pension issues." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)