DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) hopes to sell a partly finished Dublin office block once mooted as the headquarters of Anglo Irish Bank and a potent symbol of the country's financial crash.

"We are at the stage now where there are a number of interested parties who are considering making credible offers and that will come to conclusion in November," Brendan McDonagh, the chief executive of NAMA, told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"Nobody is more anxious than myself and the board of NAMA that building will get finished. Unfortunately it is becoming a landscape photo for Ireland in terms of the international world."

Television broadcasts on Ireland's financial woes have used the eight-floor concrete shell on the banks of the river Liffey as a backdrop and tourists often ask taxi drivers to take them past it.

McDonagh said there were four different loans involved in the building, which had complicated its sale.

An Irish architect had proposed creating a "vertical park" out of the unfinished building.

Anglo Irish, which changed its name to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) this month, is being shut down after years of reckless property loans left the Irish state with a bill of 29 billion euros ($40 billion), hastening the country's EU-IMF bailout. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)