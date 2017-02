DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland will look at writing a technical paper with officials from its international lenders on Dublin's aim to try and reduce the cost of bailing out shuttered lender Anglo Irish Bank by tapping the euro zone's temporary rescue fund, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

"It is an agreement to see if we can engage to establish a common position," Noonan told a news conference.

But Noonan said any decision to try and tap the EFSF would have to be made by the leaders of the euro zone's 17 countries and it was not something that would come up for discussion at this weekend's summit. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)