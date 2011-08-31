* Banks should not waste capital helping those who can pay

* No new pool of money needed to solve mortgage arrears problem

* Says sees no ECB rate increase in next 12 months (Adds quotes, background)

DUBLIN, Aug 31 Irish banks must remain prudent with their capital and only write-off the mortgage debt of people who can't pay their home loans, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

The government is considering options to deal with the 10 percent of Irish mortgages that are in arrears or restructured but is eager to avoid a new injection of taxpayers money to deal with the growing problem.

"Any approach would have to distinguish between those who can't pay which is the real issue and those who won't pay where people could avail of an opportunity," Noonan told Newstalk radio.

"The banks have capital which they can use to assist people but at the same time they have to be prudent with that capital, the banks have to continue to be viable and they can't fritter away capital either."

The government has rejected calls for a blanket debt forgiveness scheme to help stretched borrowers and is instead signaling the banks can deal with the problem after they have been recapitalised to the tune of 70 billion euros ($100 billion).

Noonan said the government would wait to receive an expert group's report on the issue of rising mortgage arrears, expected in around three weeks, before making any policy decisions.

"It is not a question of coming up with a new pool of money to deal with bad debt," Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.

The number of mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress jumped 10 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, heaping pressure on a government which needs to introduce yet another austerity budget in December.

Noonan said the government was looking at ways to help small businesses who are forced to lay people off due to property debts.

Mortgage holders will enjoy some relief from ECB indications that it will not increase interest rates in the coming 12 months, Noonan said. More than half of Irish mortgages track the ECB rate.

"It seems now there will be no increases in interest rates for the next 12 months," he said.

Financial markets have moved to price out any chance of a rise in interest rates by the ECB for the foreseeable future.

While propping up households is vital to get Ireland's economy growing again, concern has grown about banks across Europe suffering from the fallout of three years of financial turmoil. The head of the IMF warned at the weekend that the financial sector may need further forced recapitalisation.

Ireland's banks have been recapitalised to deal with nearly seven percent of their combined residential mortgage book being written off. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)