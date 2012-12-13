DUBLIN Dec 13 The growth of problem home mortgages in Ireland eased slightly for the second quarter in a row while detailed data showed for the first time the challenge Ireland's struggling banks face within the buy-to-let sector.

Over one in six Irish home loans were not being fully repaid at the end of September, the Central Bank said on Thursday, a rise of just 5 percent on the previous quarter as battered property prices and high unemployment show signs of stabilising.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days was 11.3 percent at the end of the quarter which the bank said represented a 6.3 percent rise on the previous three months versus 7.1 percent the quarter before that.

The bank for the first time released detailed figures for problem loans of investors who bought properties to rent out, a sector that represents over 16 percent of all outstanding mortgages according to Thursday's figures.

Over a quarter of those mortgages were not being fully serviced, an amount officials had flagged in provisional figures, with the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rising to 17.9 percent from 16.6 percent at end-June.