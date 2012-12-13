* C.bank says growth in arrears over 90 days slowing q/q

* Data shows over 25 pct of buy-to-let mortgages in trouble

DUBLIN Dec 13 The growth of problem home mortgages in Ireland eased slightly for the second quarter in a row while detailed data showed for the first time the challenge Ireland's struggling banks face within the buy-to-let sector.

Ireland's almost fully state-owned and heavily recapitalised banks have booked big losses on bloated commercial property books, but have come under heavy criticism from the central bank for being slow to deal with their bad mortgages problem.

Over one in six Irish home loans were not being fully repaid at the end of September, the Central Bank said on Thursday, showing a slowdown on households sinking into the red as battered property prices and high unemployment show signs of stabilising.

"Today's date would give us a bit more confidence that the stabilisation, particularly in private sector employment, is reducing arrears formation," said Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers.

"Stabilising labour market conditions are reducing the increase in the arrears rate which we expect to peak in 2013."

Some 86,000 home mortgages or 11.3 percent of accounts were in arrears for more than 90 days at the end of the quarter, which the bank said represented a 6.3 percent rise on the previous three months versus 7.1 percent the quarter before that.

A total of 129,888 owner occupier mortgages were either in arrears for over 90 days or had been restructured and were no longer missing payments at the end of September, representing some 17 percent of the total residential mortgage market

Demonstrating just how deep the problem is for some mortgage holders, almost 20,000 accounts or 2.6 percent of the total stock were in arrears of more than 720 days at end-September.

The bank for the first time also released detailed figures for problem loans of investors who bought properties to rent out, a sector that represents over 16 percent of all outstanding mortgages according to Thursday's figures.

Over a quarter of those mortgages were not being fully serviced, an amount officials had flagged in provisional figures, with the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rising to 17.9 percent from 16.6 percent at end-June.

The Government earlier this week said it had agreed with the EU and IMF to fix a legal loophole preventing banks from seizing properties of some defaulting borrowers, a move that could help banks deal with distressed buy-to-let loans.

Ministers have said this will not lead to a raft of owner-occupier repossessions and Thursday's figures showed that 154 properties were taken into possession during the third quarter, highlighting the level of forbearance being shown by lenders.