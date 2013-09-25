* Banks had "degree of wishful thinking" in initial response

* Legal threats make up over 60 pct of suggested solutions

DUBLIN, Sept 25 Irish banks are still not moving as quickly as needed in addressing mortgage arrears, even though some momentum is finally building, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Ireland has been pressing the country's bailed-out lenders to get to grips with arrears, describing them as the main domestic policy issue with one in five Irish home loans, worth 25 billion euros ($34 billion), not being fully repaid.

Ireland's stock of bad household debt is a major impediment to the country's economic recovery as it prepares to complete its EU/IMF bailout this year, and there remains a risk that the government will have to inject further capital into its lenders.

"Things are still not moving as quickly as the central bank would prefer," Governor Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee. "There has been a degree of wishful thinking, a belief that many cases will cure themselves."

"The central bank does not have executive or management control of the banks but the central bank is using its powers to the utmost extent to overcome the delays. The process is working; it is still too slow, but momentum is building."

The central bank agreed with the European Union and International Monetary Fund earlier this month to require banks to conclude sustainable agreements with 15 percent of customers in mortgage arrears over 90 days by the end of this year.

That followed an initial target demanding solutions be offered to 20 percent of distressed borrowers by last June which led to criticism from lawmakers that lenders had relied too heavily on the threat of legal action to meet the goals.

Honohan said of the 35,000 offers made by end-June, above the 21,000 sector-wide target, over 60 percent involved the threat of repossession when an arrangement could not be reached or was not appropriate, and that this was not surprising.

However he said neither the lenders nor the central bank expect repossession to be the preferred solution in most of these cases and that banks would be unable to meet future targets simply by sending legal letters to customers.