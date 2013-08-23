* Home loan arrears rise to 12.7 pct in second quarter from 12.3

* Buy-to-let arrears rise to 20.4 pct from 19.7 pct

* Central bank says majority of mortgage restructures still short term

* Bad housing debt is major hurdle on road to economic recovery

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Aug 23 Ireland's mortgage crisis deepened in the second quarter as the number of households in arrears grew, frustrating expectations that a fall in unemployment and pressure on banks to cut deals with borrowers might have brought relief.

Ireland's stock of bad household debt is a major impediment to the country's economic recovery as it prepares to exit its EU/IMF bailout, and could force the government to inject further capital into its lenders.

Friday's central bank data showed almost one in five Irish home loans, worth 25 billion euros, were not being fully repaid at end-June, marginally up from the previous three months.

The proportion of those in arrears for over 90 days rose to 12.7 percent from 12.3 percent - more than double the level at the start of 2011.

The one sign of improvement was the level of customers in arrears for less than 90 days, which fell 3.3 percent, the third decline in a row.

Some analysts have predicted that a recent fall in the unemployment rate and a rise in house prices - both firsts since Ireland's 2008 housing crash - could start to ease pressure on some mortgage holders.

But the economy remains in the doldrums, a 3 percent fall in personal consumption in the first quarter helping to push it back into recession.

Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin, said it would likely take time for improvements in the economy to translate into lower arrears, but there were no signs yet that the level of bad and non-performing home loans would force the banks to ask for an additional bailout.

"The numbers are disappointing, but it's a lagging indicator, so we should be prepared for it to get worse before it gets better," he said. "I think in 12 months the picture will have improved."

The central bank has increased pressure on domestic lenders to get to grips with the arrears, which it has described as its biggest domestic policy issue.

Lenders, including the Irish units of KBC Bank and RBS, were told to propose sustainable mortgage solutions for 20 percent of distressed borrowers by the end of June.

They have been told to raise that to 50 percent by the end of 2013, when Ireland is due to exit its bailout.

The banks will be have write down the value of the loans if measures proposed are deemed unsustainable.

The bank said on Friday that arrangements to allow borrowers to pay interest only or make reduced payments - viewed as short-term solutions - still accounted for the majority of restructurings in place.

The proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rose to 20.4 percent from 19.7 percent at end-March, a similar rate of increase to the previous quarter, putting the total value of investment properties in arrears at almost 11 billion euros.