DUBLIN Aug 29 The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 10 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, data on Monday showed.

The central bank said 95,158 mortgages were either in arrears or have been restructured at the end of June, representing some 12 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared to 86,271 mortgages at the end of March.

The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 7.2 percent at the end of June up from 6.3 percent at the end of March. The rate of deterioration is accelerating having risen 90 basis points in the second quarter compared to a increase of 60 basis points in January to March. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)