DUBLIN Aug 31 Irish banks must remain prudent with their capital and only write-off the mortgage debt of people who can't pay their home loans, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

Ireland's government has rejected calls for a blanket debt forgiveness scheme to help stretched borrowers and is instead signalling the banks can deal with the problem after they have been recapitalised to the tune of 70 billion euros ($100 billion).

But the number of mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress jumped 10 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, heaping pressure on the government which needs to introduce yet another austerity budget in December.

"Any approach would have to distinguish between those who can't pay which is the real issue and those who won't pay where people could avail of an opportunity," Noonan told Newstalk radio.

"The banks have capital which they can use to assist people but at the same time they have to be prudent with that capital, the banks have to continue to be viable and they can't fritter away capital either."

Noonan said the government would wait to receive an expert group's report on the issue of rising mortgage arrears, expected in around three weeks, before making any policy decisions. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)