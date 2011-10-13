DUBLIN Oct 13 Ireland's banks need to accelerate their efforts to deal with the problem of mortgage arrears and have sufficient capital to write off losses on unsustainable home loans, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

"To date banks have restructured relatively few loans," Patrick Honohan told a conference. "It's clearly time for the banks to ramp up their efforts in dealing with truly unsustainable situations."

"Enough capital has been injected into banks to absorb what I call unavoidable losses from unsustainable mortgages. Inefficiency of capital cannot be a reason to delay action." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Carmel Crimmins/Toby Chopra)