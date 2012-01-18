DUBLIN Jan 18 More Irish borrowers are expected to fall behind in their mortgage repayments, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday, adding to pressure on the government, which controls most of the banking sector.

"(The central bank) expects the upward trend to continue for the time being," Sharon Donnery, head of consumer protection codes at the central bank, told a mortgage conference in Dublin.

More than one in 10 Irish home loans are not being fully repaid and the situation is deteriorating as unemployment remains stubbornly high and house prices keep falling.

Donnery said data on mortgage arrears to the end of December would be published at the end of next month. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins)