PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Aug 23 The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 6 percent in the three months to June from the previous quarter, data on Thursday showed.
The central bank said 123,472 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of June, representing some 16.2 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared with 116,288 mortgages at the end of March.
The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 10.9 percent at the end of June up from 10.2 percent at the end of March.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.