DUBLIN Aug 23 The number of Irish mortgages in arrears increased in the second quarter of the year compared to the prior three months, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.7 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 12.3 percent in the previous three months and 11.9 percent in the period to end-December.

The bank released detailed figures for problem loans of investors for the first time late last year and said on Friday that the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rose to 20.4 percent from 19.7 percent at end-March.