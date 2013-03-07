DUBLIN, March 7 Problem home mortgages in Ireland grew in the fourth quarter of last year at the slowest rate since statistics began to be collected just over three years ago, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 11.9 percent at the end of the quarter, up from a slightly revised 11.5 percent in the previous three months.

The bank released detailed figures for problem loans of investors for the first time late last year and said on Thursday that the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rose to 18.9 percent from 17.9 percent at end-September.