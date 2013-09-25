DUBLIN, Sept 25 Irish lenders are still not moving as quickly as the central bank would like in addressing mortgage arrears, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank has been pressing lenders to get to grips with a mortgage arrears crisis that has left one in five of all Irish homeowners unable to repay their loans.

"Things are still not moving as quickly as the central bank would prefer; the indications are that the process is working, momentum is building, but there is some way to go," Governor Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee.