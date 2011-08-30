DUBLIN Aug 30 Ireland's recapitalised banks now have the capital available to deal with the "manageable problem" of rising residential mortgage arrears, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

"It is a manageable problem but it is very onerous on certain individuals and the government will deal with it," Noonan told Newstalk radio.

Mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 10 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months, data showed on Monday, heaping pressure on the government to come up with a solution for struggling homeowners. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)