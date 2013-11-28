DUBLIN Nov 28 The number of Irish mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days increased a touch in the third quarter of the year compared to the prior three months, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.9 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 12.7 percent in the previous three months. Buy-to-let arrears grew to 21.2 percent from 20.4 percent at end-June.

The number of residential accounts in early arrears of less than three months declined by 6 per cent, the central bank said, meaning the total number of home loans in arrears fell to 141,520 from 142,892 three months earlier.