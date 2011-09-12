DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland will keep majority
control of its energy transmission networks as it looks at where
to raise 2 billion euros from selling non-strategic state
assets, the minister for energy said on Monday.
Pat Rabbitte told Irish state broadcaster RTE that he could
confirm that the government would maintain majority control of
the distribution and transmission networks of the state-run
electricity and gas companies.
"You can't allow a situation where people can start trading
in the networks because they can make profit and profit and
profit again and they can then starve the infrastructure of the
necessary investment," he added.
Rabbitte also dismissed calls by the outgoing chief
economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), Juergen Stark, for
Ireland to ramp up its austerity measures.
"I think arguments that we should further depress the
economy because of an inflexible ideological position is not the
way to go."
"We need to be able to permit the Irish economy to
resuscitate itself and to be capable of getting back into the
markets."
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)