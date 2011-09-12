DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland will keep majority control of its energy transmission networks as it looks at where to raise 2 billion euros from selling non-strategic state assets, the minister for energy said on Monday.

Pat Rabbitte told Irish state broadcaster RTE that he could confirm that the government would maintain majority control of the distribution and transmission networks of the state-run electricity and gas companies.

"You can't allow a situation where people can start trading in the networks because they can make profit and profit and profit again and they can then starve the infrastructure of the necessary investment," he added.

Rabbitte also dismissed calls by the outgoing chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), Juergen Stark, for Ireland to ramp up its austerity measures.

"I think arguments that we should further depress the economy because of an inflexible ideological position is not the way to go."

"We need to be able to permit the Irish economy to resuscitate itself and to be capable of getting back into the markets." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)