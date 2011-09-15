DUBLIN, Sept 15 Ireland's government will decide by the end of November what type of investor it would like to see buy a minority stake in the country's electricity utility, ESB, a sale it authorised as part of its EU-IMF bailout package.

"The process that we have established (is) between now and the 30th of November to take whatever professional advice we need and to settle on the most compatible investor we can get in the company," Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte told state broadcaster RTE.

Rabbitte said Ireland's official creditors at the IMF and the EU had not demanded Dublin sell nonstrategic assets by a certain timetable and he said weak market conditions could push back a sale by a year or two.

"There is no guillotine on us in terms of timing," he said. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Andre Grenon)