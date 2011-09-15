UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
DUBLIN, Sept 15 Ireland's government will decide by the end of November what type of investor it would like to see buy a minority stake in the country's electricity utility, ESB, a sale it authorised as part of its EU-IMF bailout package.
"The process that we have established (is) between now and the 30th of November to take whatever professional advice we need and to settle on the most compatible investor we can get in the company," Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte told state broadcaster RTE.
Rabbitte said Ireland's official creditors at the IMF and the EU had not demanded Dublin sell nonstrategic assets by a certain timetable and he said weak market conditions could push back a sale by a year or two.
"There is no guillotine on us in terms of timing," he said. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.