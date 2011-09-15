DUBLIN, Sept 15 The European Union and International Monetary Fund have not imposed a deadline on Ireland to sell off state assets, a senior minister said on Thursday, adding that volatile market conditions could put any sale off for a year or two.

Ireland's official creditors have, however, asked Dublin to generate more than the 2 billion euros target earmarked by Prime Minister Enda Kenny's coalition government.

Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte said the EU and IMF had dropped an initial demand for Dublin to generate 5 billion euros from the sale of non-strategic state assets and instead have asked Ireland to consider an "ambitious" programme of sales.

"You can take it as matter of fact that ambitious means more than 2 billion and that is the injunction placed upon us," Rabbitte told state broadcaster RTE.

Rabbitte kicked off Ireland's privatisation drive this week with an announcement that Dublin would sell a minority stake in state electricity supplier ESB, the most valuable of all the country's government-owned companies.

The group's chief executive, Padraig McManus, told Reuters in February that a sale of the entire company, which in 2010 had revenues of 2.7 billion euros, could raise between 6 and 8 billion euros.

Rabbitte said the government would decide by the end of November what sort of investor it would like to see buy a minority stake in the group but he said Dublin was under no pressure to sell.

"There is no guillotine on us in terms of timing," he said.

When asked about volatile market conditions, Rabbitte agreed that they could put off a sale by a year or two.

Dublin has agreed, however, to present a list of privatisation targets to the IMF and the EU by the end of this year. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Gary Hill)