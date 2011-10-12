* Independent watchdog calls for 20 pct hike in 2012 austerity

* Says govt should cut 2015 deficit target to 1 pct from 2.8 pct

* Says measures would boost country's creditworthiness

DUBLIN, Oct 12 An independent fiscal watchdog created as part of Ireland's IMF/EU bailout deal on Wednesday called for the government to cut its budget deficit to 1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2015 from a current target of 2.8 percent.

The Irish Fiscal Council, five economists who assess the government's fiscal policies, said their call for a 1 percent target would necessitate an additional 4 billion euros in adjustment measures.

Ireland's government is not bound by the council's advice.

"The council believes that a more rapid restoration of sound public finances, as well as being highly desirable in its own right, will have important favourable effects on the country's creditworthiness," it said in a statement.

"It would also provide a degree of insurance that the existing programme targets will be met."

The council called on the government to aim for a deficit of 8.4 percent of GDP for next year compared to a current goal of 8.6 percent which would require cutbacks and tax increases totalling 4.4 billion euros.

The government said in April that a deficit target of 8.6 percent of GDP in 2012 would require 3.6 billion euros in adjustments but the amount of cutbacks and tax increases required may need to be increased given that growth forecasts for next year are set to be reduced.

Ireland's government will publish its pre-budget outlook at the end of this month.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan told Reuters last week that he had yet to decide whether to aim for a more ambitious deficit target for 2012. Ireland is on track for a budget deficit of 10 percent of GDP this year.

The International Monetary Fund has told authorities in Dublin to stick to the existing 2012 deficit target of 8.6 percent of gross domestic product but the European Commission wants them to push harder.

The government will this week hold talks with officials from the 'Troika' of lenders at the IMF, the ECB and the EU on its plans for December's budget.

The Fiscal Advisory Council said the targets set out under the EU-IMF deal were appropriate at the time, but that Ireland's growth forecasts had been downgraded since then to reflect concerns about the global economic situation.

It also called on the government to refrain from pledges to ring-fence certain areas from cuts. The government has said it will not cut social welfare rates or increase income tax rates.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny has also promised not to cut public sector pay levels so long as public workers implement measures to increase productivity. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)