(Corrects name of bank in paragraph nine to Royal Bank of
Scotland from Bank of Scotland Group)
* Half the world's leased aircraft are managed from Ireland
* Growing number of lessors working from Singapore
* Asian banks pour money into leasing industry
* Ireland aims to develop aircraft maintenance hub
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Jan 22 A clique of veteran aviation
industry executives is fighting to maintain Ireland's dominance
of the $170 billion aircraft leasing industry in the face of
strong competition from Asia.
With a skill set that runs from seizing planes from bankrupt
third-world airlines to negotiating multibillion-dollar deals
with Airbus and Boeing, a few dozen former
colleagues from now defunct GPA have ensured that one in every
five of the world's passenger planes is managed from Ireland.
That equates to about half of the world's 7,000 leased aircraft.
GPA, founded in 1975, helped to pioneer the model under
which airlines agreed to lease aircraft for years or even
months, allowing them to adapt quickly to changing market
conditions. Large airlines, which tend to secure lower lease
rates, reduce the risk of a fall in the value of their fleets,
while smaller rivals gain aircraft they could not buy outright.
Ireland, however, is starting to look less attractive for an
industry in which the financing and the airline customers are
increasingly coming from Asia.
"We got to where we are through a fluke of history and the
genius of (GPA boss) Tony Ryan, but we can't rest on our
laurels," said analyst Joe Gill. "We're dealing with
dollar-based assets made outside of Ireland for customers
outside of Ireland, so there is a significant risk."
Singapore poses the biggest threat, but the rivalry looks
likely to be a long game, as Asian firms gradually build up the
experience needed to compete in a highly technical industry.
FINANCE SHIFT
There is no doubt that aviation financing is shifting. In
December a consortium of Chinese banks agreed to buy the world's
No.2 aircraft leasing business from U.S. insurance group AIG
for up to $4.8 billion.
Demand for aircraft is also moving east, with Asia-Pacific
carriers ordering 1,100 aircraft last year - more than North
America and nearly three times more than Europe, according to
consultancy Flightglobal.
So far the flood of Asian money has been mostly positive for
Ireland. When Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
bought the Dublin-based aircraft leasing division of Royal Bank
of Scotland last year for 4.7 billion pounds ($7.4 billion), it
retained its Irish management and headquarters.
Several other Asian companies operate from Dublin, including
the leasing arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, which manages $2 billion worth of aircraft assets
from its Dublin office.
"What we're seeing is a rebalancing of the world, with Asia
now taking its proper place as a significant region for the
industry," said Peter Barrett, chief executive of SMBC Aviation
The usually low-profile industry spills onto the streets of
Dublin this week, with senior executives from airlines,
planemakers and leasing companies attending two conferences.
But Dublin's pre-eminence is under threat. Asia is fighting
more on supply and demand. Singapore has copied Irish tax relief
policies for companies and has undercut Ireland's personal
income tax rate by half, charging a top rate of 20 percent
rather than 41 percent.
SINGAPORE INCENTIVES
"We need to be careful," said Colm Barrington, CEO of
Dublin-based FLY leasing. "Singapore is offering all of
the incentives to move there. It's in the middle of this booming
market and the personal regime is so much better."
Singapore's 17 percent corporation tax rate is higher than
Ireland's 12.5 percent, though most lessors are able to use
depreciation rules to write off most of their tax.
Barrington, like many of the senior Irish executives in the
business, began his career at GPA. The company collapsed in
1992, when tumbling prices caused its initial public offering to
fail, but its break-up ultimately helped Ireland to consolidate
as the location of choice for leasing businesses as executives
branched out on their own, creating dozens of smaller lessors
and support companies.
Paul Sheridan, head Asia consultant at aviation advisory
firm Ascend, acknowledges that there has been a trickle of Irish
leasing executives heading to Singapore but said that "the skill
in executing and in dealing with aircraft is still in Dublin".
The Irish government is implementing a two-pronged defence:
resisting growing calls for higher taxes on Ireland's top
earners and by trying to convince leasing companies to
physically base in Ireland some of the 3,500 aircraft they own
and manage.
It is rolling out a plan to develop Shannon Airport as a hub
for international lessors to store and refit their planes before
they are shipped to new customers. In December it split the
airport from the state airport authority and announced new rules
to allow lessors to write off the depreciation of hangars.
"We want to get deeper into the aircraft food chain," said
John Moran, a former GPA executive who is now secretary general
of Ireland's Department of Finance. "We want to build on the
cluster that we have."
($1 = 0.6316 British pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)