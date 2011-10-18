DUBLIN Oct 18 Insurer Aviva (AV.L) is expected
to announce it is cutting 850 out of 2,000 jobs at its Irish
operations on Wednesday and outsourcing a further 300 roles,
Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported on Tuesday without
citing any sources.
The state broadcaster also said the British insurer would
create 100 jobs in its health division in Ireland. It said the
company would brief staff at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.
No one from Aviva was immediately available to comment on
the report.
Aviva, Ireland's largest general insurer and a major player
in the country's life insurance sector, has been reviewing its
Irish operations.
