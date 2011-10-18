DUBLIN Oct 18 Insurer Aviva (AV.L) is expected to announce it is cutting 850 out of 2,000 jobs at its Irish operations on Wednesday and outsourcing a further 300 roles, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE reported on Tuesday without citing any sources.

The state broadcaster also said the British insurer would create 100 jobs in its health division in Ireland. It said the company would brief staff at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.

No one from Aviva was immediately available to comment on the report.

Aviva, Ireland's largest general insurer and a major player in the country's life insurance sector, has been reviewing its Irish operations. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Matthew Lewis)