DUBLIN Oct 19 British insurer Aviva has told employees it will cut 950 jobs at its Irish operations, dealing a blow to the Irish capital.

Aviva will end the role of its Dublin offices as headquarters of its continental European businesses, and the office will become a branch of its UK operations, said Brian Gallagher, a regional officer with the Unite trade union.

Aviva spokeswoman Grainne Mackin confirmed the 950 figure.

Aviva, Ireland's largest general insurer and a major player in the country's life insurance sector, currently employs 2,000 people at its Irish offices. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman)