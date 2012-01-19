BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
DUBLIN Jan 19 Ireland should avoid carrying out more fiscal adjustments under its EU-IMF bailout if it suffers an economic shock this year, but any slippage from deficit targets should be made up later, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
"If revenue fell short owing to lower growth, staff favoured maintaining this ... level of adjustment to avoid amplifying recessionary shocks, especially a severe shock that might be temporary," the IMF Mission Chief for Ireland Craig Beaumont told journalists on Thursday.
"I would emphasise at the same time that it is important to preserve the credibility of the medium term fiscal consolidation plan, so there may need to be some phasing of adjustment over time so that you can still make the 3 percent of GDP target by 2015." (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds