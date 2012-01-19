BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
DUBLIN Jan 19 The European Union and International Monetary Fund on Thursday cut their 2012 GDP growth forecast for Ireland to 0.5 percent from 1.1 percent but said the government was still on target to meet its annual bailout targets.
"Ireland continues to face considerable challenges. Domestic demand remains subdued, employment high and trading partners growth is slowing," the EU, European Central Bank and IMF said in a statement following their latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout programme.
"As a result projected GDP growth for 2012 has been revised down to +0.5 percent from an estimated 1 percent in 2011," the statement said.
The European Commission in November forecast the Irish economy would grow by 1.1 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds