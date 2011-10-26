* Ireland wants to use EFSF changes to cut its debt burden
* Larger EFSF offers chance to cut cost of Irish bank
bailout
* More flexible EFSF could also boost funding profile
* Ireland anxious to distance itself from Greece
(Adds details on EU treaty)
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Oct 26 Ireland is hoping to capitalise
on any deal to increase the firepower of the euro zone's rescue
fund on Wednesday to reduce its own debt burden, Prime Minister
Enda Kenny told the country's parliament.
Ireland is positioning itself as the euro zone's recovery
story and is anxious to ensure higher private sector losses on
Greek debt do not spook sentiment towards Irish bonds.
"We don't want to see the hard-won progress we have made
undermined by events beyond our control," Kenny said in a speech
ahead of his departure for an EU summit in Brussels.
"We remain vulnerable to negative developments and .. there
is a shared interest in ensuring that we are adequately
protected."
Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone
debt crisis at Wednesday's summit appeared dim, with
disagreements remaining on critical aspects of a potential
agreement, including how to give the EFSF bailout fund greater
firepower.
International investors have warmed to Ireland in recent
months after Dublin, piggybacking on a worsening Greek crisis,
won concessions amounting to around 1 billion euros annually on
the cost of its bailout loans.
Kenny wants to build on those gains by reducing the cost of
financing the country's bank bailout, which has seen nearly 63
billion euros in state funds poured into five lenders, by
possibly tapping an enlarged EFSF for cheaper loans to refinance
the bank-related debts.
A July summit of euro zone leaders agreed the EFSF would be
able to participate in bank recapitalisations and also buy
sovereign bonds in the secondary market, which could also offer
Ireland the opportunity to refinance its debt, improving its
funding profile and helping it to exit its bailout programme.
"We will continue to seek improvements in relation to the
legacy costs that have been incurred by the state in rescuing
the banking system," Kenny said.
"The deal to boost the capacity of the EFSF, which we hope
to reach in today's discussions, may also offer further
opportunities from which we can benefit."
Ireland's 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout runs out at the end
of 2013 and in order to exit its programme, Dublin will need to
raise 12 billion euros to meet a bond redemption in January
2014, on top of a need to borrow 9.5 billion euros to cover the
government deficit for 2014.
If Ireland was to tap the EFSF to help redeem the January
2014 bond redemption it would soothe concerns about the
country's funding programme and help it to issue medium-term
debt for the first time since 2009.
Opposition lawmakers have called on Kenny to follow Greece
and impose writedowns on the country's sovereign debt but he
ruled that out yet again, saying such a route meant a decade of
harsh austerity for the Greeks.
"What is being done for Greece - including the steps that
will need to be taken to make its debt sustainable - reflect a
uniquely difficult situation," he said.
"I cannot say it often enough or strongly enough; we will
not be going down the same road."
Kenny said there was enough flexibility in the euro zone's
existing instruments to deal with the crisis immediately without
resorting to treaty changes.
After an opinion poll showed that the Irish electorate was
likely to reject any attempt to extend the European Union's
powers, Kenny added that he would await a report due back in
December about the possibility of limited treaty change.
"Of the discussions that I heard on Sunday and that I
participated in 90 percent of that can be dealt without any
treaty change," Kenny said.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John
Stonestreet/Anna Willard)