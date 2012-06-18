(Adds details)
DUBLIN, June 18 Ireland's international lenders
are considering doubling the average repayment term of some of
its 85 billion euro ($107 billion) bailout to 30 years from 15,
state broadcaster RTE reported, citing sources among the
lenders.
The move would be aimed at easing Dublin's efforts to return
to long term debt markets before its EU/IMF bailout runs out at
the end of next year.
The extension would only affect loans from the European
Union bailout funds, but not those from the International
Monetary Fund, the broadcaster said.
The issues has not yet been raised with the Irish government
or other European leaders, it said.
The International Monetary Fund on Friday urged Europe to do
more to help Ireland return to bond markets next year,
suggesting a refinancing of its crippling bank bailout or
consider take equity in state-owned banks.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)