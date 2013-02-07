DUBLIN Feb 7 Ireland has successfully completed the latest review of its EU-IMF bailout programme, its finance minister said, as Dublin awaits a deal to ease its debt burden after rushing through emergency legislation to liquidate Anglo Irish Bank.

"We are pleased to confirm that Ireland has successfully completed the 9th Review Mission and we continue to meet all of our targets," finance minister Michael Noonan said in a statement on Thursday.

"Throughout the course of the review we have demonstrated significant progress on delivering on our commitments but we do not underestimate the significant challenges that remain."