DUBLIN Jan 11 Ireland can count on Europe
and the IMF to backstop it with funds if it is unable to
re-enter bond markets when its bailout ends next year, Dublin's
finance minister said on Wednesday, amid talk it may need help
beyond 2013.
Although Michael Noonan said the latest review of Ireland's
85 billion euros rescue had started positively, plans to exit
the programme on schedule look increasingly difficult as the
euro zone debt crisis hits growth prospects and keeps sovereign
debt yields sky-high.
Analysts have said if Irish borrowing costs are still around
8 percent in 2013 then Dublin would have to tap European
partners for additional official funding, which currently costs
Dublin over 3 percent.
Noonan said the government was not considering a second
bailout but reiterated that Dublin can fall back on a pledge of
continued support made by euro zone countries at a summit in
July.
"It's ludicrous to be talking about a second bailout when
we're in and meeting all the targets in the first one," Noonan
told reporters.
"Anyway there is a commitment which you would have seen in a
heads of state communique about two meetings back where the
European authorities and the IMF are committed to providing a
flow of funds to any country which fulfills the terms of its
programme even if it's not back in the markets. There is that
commitment in principle as a backstop."
An EU source said on Tuesday that there were new structures
in place -- such as the ability of Europe's rescue fund to hand
out precautionary credit lines -- that could provide fresh funds
to Ireland. It would not represent a fresh bailout but there
would be conditions attached.
Ireland's official creditors from the ECB, the EU and the
IMF will wrap up their latest quarterly review of the country's
finances and prospects next week and Noonan said Dublin was
meeting all its targets.
The IMF warned last month that the prospects for a
successful conclusion to Ireland's rescue package remained
fragile and said Europe should consider additional support for
Dublin including help on the high cost of bailing out Irish
banks.
